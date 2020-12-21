Spurious Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack

Cuttack: A spurious ghee manufacturing unit, operating at Pithapur area under Badambadi police limits in Cuttack, was busted today.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissionerate police raided the place and seized adulterated ghee, some chemicals, and essence used to prepare the fake products. Police have also seized a large number of labels of different branded companies and machines from the factory.

An investigation has been initiated in this regard, police said

Earlier, November 30, cops had busted an illegal ghee manufacturing unit in Cuttack.