Spurious Drugs Seized From Cuttack, Bargarh In Enforcement Drives

Bhubaneswar: In the continued drive by the Odisha Government against the sale of spurious drugs, the Enforcement Teams seized 11 spurious drugs based on the replies of concerned manufacturers after the effective recall of all drugs from the custody of MH pharmaceuticals, Nayasadak under Purighat Police station of Cuttack.

According to the state government, these drugs were found to have been procured from Uttar Pradesh. Total drugs worth Rs. 23, 22,948 were seized.

Based on the information from reliable sources and the results of other investigations, some other spurious drugs were also seized from Ashok Medical Store in Bargarh. These drugs were quarantined earlier, and sales were stopped on suspicion. Those medicines were procured from outside the State.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Smt Shalini Pandit directed Odisha enforcement squads to intensify contact with the enforcement machinery of other State Govts through appropriate authority for breaking the supply chain and completion of formalities for legal action against the fraudsters.

They were also asked to continue market screening more vigorously, and issue sale-stop orders wherever any suspicious activity is found.