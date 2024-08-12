SP’s Nawab Singh Yadav Booked Under POCSO for ‘Attempted Rape’ of Minor Girl

Uttar Pradesh: Nawab Singh Yadav, a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has been arrested on charges of attempting to rape a minor girl in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. The alleged crime took place in the Sadar Kotwali area, where the ex-block chief is accused. The victim is a minor, around 15 years old.

Kannauj’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Kumar Anand, detailed the incident, saying, “A call was received at UP 112 last night around 1:30 am, where a girl reported being stripped and assaulted. The Kannauj Police immediately responded to the scene, rescued the girl, and arrested Nawab Singh Yadav under compromising circumstances. The girl disclosed during interrogation that she was brought to Nawab Singh Yadav’s residence by her paternal aunt under the pretence of employment.”

A case has been filed under the POCSO Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Nawab Singh Yadav is reportedly close to Kannauj MP and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav.

SP spokesperson Manoj Yadav, addressing the arrest, asserted that Nawab Singh is unaffiliated with the SP, expressing surprise at BJP leaders’ presence at the police station to support him. He emphasized that the investigation would uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi criticized the SP for protecting its members, claiming, “Nawab Singh Yadav is not merely an SP leader; he represented MP Dimple Yadav. The SP’s lenient stance on such misconduct, epitomized by their ‘boys will be boys’ attitude, has led to repeated cover-ups of such crimes. This began with Ayodhya’s Moeed Khan and now continues with Kannauj’s Nawab Singh Yadav, revealing the SP’s true nature.”