Sprouts Recipes That Will Get You Addicted To This Superfood

Sprouts exemplify the amazing way in which nature works at continuing life. We all know that when a plant produces seeds, it stores in them all the nutrients needed for the new plants to grow from them. These nutrients remain latent until germination occurs; and so, sprouting activates all these nutrients harnessing the full potential of the seed.

Here are some recipe ideas to incorporate spouts into any meal during the day::

Sprouts salad

Sprouts can be paired with anything to make a good salad. Use tomatoes, potatoes, cress, etc. along with some lime or some other dressing. You will have a healthy and delicious salad. Add some vegetables like carrot or beetroot and spices for more flavors. Depending on personal preferences, anything can be added to the salad.

Sprouts khichdi

Khichdi is popular in every Indian household for its simplicity. You can use spices and your choice of sprouts along with oats. In a wok heat some oil. Add mustard seeds and dried red chilies, till they sputter. Then add some onions or spring onion and sauté till soft and fragrant. Add in the sprouts and rolled oats. Add the water in which the oats were soaked. Then add spices according to preference and season with salt. Cook till the excess water disappears. Any vegetables of your choice can always be added to make it more nutritious.

Sautéed Mung Beans

This recipe can be used with any sprouts of choice. All that needs to be done is to lightly sauté the sprouts with mild spices or flavorings based on preference. Cook them for longer to make them mushier. Garnish with fresh parsley. Brussels sprouts are great for sautéing.

These recipe ideas will get you started on incorporating sprouts into your meals.