Sprinter Dutee Chand shares her emotions after losing her first race in Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s sprint queen Dutee Chand today took to her social media handle to share her feeling after she lost the women’s 100m heat 5 event at Tokyo Olympics today.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Dutee expressed her gratitude towards Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Achyuta Samanta, Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT University), Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) & Art of Giving, for their support and encouragement.

Besides, she also expressed her disappointment and apologised for not being able to fulfill their expectations.

First of all I would like to thank everyone who pray for me and specially Hon'ble CM @Naveen_Odisha Sir, @achyuta_samanta Sir & Shri. VK Pandian Sir who personally called me yesterday night and give me best wishes. I am sorry as I couldn't stand to all your expectations. — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 30, 2021

India’s national record holder in women’s 100m, Dutee Chand, today fell short of striding her way to the next round as she finishes seventh with a timing of 11.54s in heat 5️.

The 25-year-old from Odisha was seeded alongside seven other athletes in Heat 5 of Women’s 100m on the very first day of Athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

She will now focus on her other event, 200m.