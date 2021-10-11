Spotted deer rescued from sea near Konark

Konark: A spotted deer was rescued from the sea near Konarak on Monday afternoon and handed over the forest officials.

According to reports, the spotted deer from the Balukhand Sanctuary forest entered the sea near Konark this afternoon. An alert lifeguard deployed in the area spotted the animal struggling in the sea waves and immediately rescued the deer.

Later, the deer was handed over to the forest department and Konark veterinary officer Druman Kumar Behera treated the animal.

Konark wildlife officer Benudhar Behera later released the deer into the wild.