Spotted Deer Killed For Its Horns In Puri’s Balukhand Sanctuary

Puri: Unidentified miscreants killed a spotted deer to obtain its horns in Balukhand sanctuary on the Puri-Konark marine drive route.

According to reports, the forest department recovered the carcass of the deer in front of Chidananda Ashram at Puri Baliguali road.

The three years old spotted deer had severe injuries on its head and legs. The carcass has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation is underway, the forest department said.

Rights activists in Puri have demanded strict action against the persons involved in hunting the deer to obtain its horns.