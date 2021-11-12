Spotify’s Latest Feature Makes It Easier To Block Other Users 

New Delhi: Spotify has introduced a new feature in which users can easily block the other users on the platform. Earlier, the users had to contact customer support to block users on the platform, but now the new Spotify feature allows users to directly block others.

Here’s How to block users on Spotify?

To block a Spotify user, head over to their Spotify profile

Click/tap the three-dot menu that is located above a user’s public playlists

Then select “block” or “block user” if you are on a mobile device

Once you block a user, he/she won’t be able to access your page, public playlists, or your listening activity. Spotify also allows you to easily unblock a previously blocked user. Spotify previously allowed users to block artists in 2019, but the “block user” feature has long been requested.

Spotify says that the introduction of a feature that allows users to directly block others is part of its mission to give users the best experience while fostering a safe environment while listening to music or podcasts. Spotify’s new block feature will be rolling out to users this week.