Spotify Unveils Enhance Feature For Premium Subscribers, Here’s Everything You Should Know

New Delhi: The music giant has recently launched the enhance feature for the premium subscribers that offers personalised solutions of tracks to customers so as to add to playlists. If you’re eligible for the service, it is possible for you to view the brand new feature as a particular button on the high of every playlist on the Spotify app.

Spotify has confirmed that the Enhance feature will be made available over the next month for premium subscribers in regions including UK, US, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Mexico and Monaco among others.

The new feature will function based on the songs users already have on their Spotify playlist. The feature will add up to 30 song recommendations to a playlist. The song recommendations will show up after every two tracks.

How to use the Spotify Enhance feature

Open the Spotify app by tapping on the icon of the app Turn on the feature by tapping the Enhance button at the top of each playlist. Enhance-recommended songs based on the tracklist will appear. Users can tap on the + icon next to each new track to add them to the playlist.

The company stated that if users don’t like the suggestions, they can opt-out of the same by turning off the Enhance feature.