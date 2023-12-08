Sports Odisha Ready to Kick Off Third Season in Indian Women’s League 2023-24

Indian Women’s League
By Yajati Keshari Rout
Bhubaneswar: Sports Odisha is gearing up for its third season of the prestigious Indian Women’s League (IWL) after qualifying directly after finishing as one of the top 8 teams in IWL 2022-23.

The team will compete in the Top Tier of Indian Women’s Football alongside six other strong opponents in a Home-and-Away format for the first time in the IWL history. Sports Odisha is the first IWLTeam in India which is run by a State Government (Government of Odisha)

Sports Odisha’s campaign kicks off with an exciting clash against East Bengal FC on 10th, December 2023. The team will host their home matches at two venues in Bhubaneswar, the iconic Kalinga Stadium and the State of Art – Capital Football Arena.

Sports Odisha will be playing against strong teams such as Odisha FC, East Bengal FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sethu FC, Hops FC, and Kickstart FC.

Sports Odisha IWL 2023-24 Fixture:

Match No. Match Venue Date Time
1 Sports Odisha vs East Bengal FC Capital Football Arena 10.12.2023 3.00 PM
2 Sports Odisha vs Odisha FC Kalinga Stadium 15.12.2023 3.00 PM
3 Kickstart FC vs Sports Odisha Bangalore Football Stadium 21.12.2023 3.30 PM
4 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha EMS Corporation Stadium 06.01.2024 3.30 PM
5 SETHU FC vs

Sports Odisha

 Tilak Maidan 11.01.2024 3.30 PM
6 Sports Odisha vs HOPS FC Kalinga Stadium 16.01.2024 3.00 PM
7 East Bengal FC vs Sports Odisha East Bengal Ground 30.01.2024 2.30 PM
8 Odisha FC vs

Sports Odisha

 Kalinga Stadium 04.02.2024 3.00 PM
9 Sports Odisha vs Kickstart FC Kalinga Stadium 10.02.2024 3.00 PM
10 Sports Odisha vs Gokulam Kerala FC Kalinga Stadium 03.03.2024 3.00 PM
11 Sports Odisha vs SETHU FC Kalinga Stadium 09.03.2024 3.00 PM
12 HOPS FC vs

Sports Odisha

 Dr. Ambedkar Stadium 15.03.2024 3.30 PM
