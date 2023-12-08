Sports Odisha Ready to Kick Off Third Season in Indian Women’s League 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: Sports Odisha is gearing up for its third season of the prestigious Indian Women’s League (IWL) after qualifying directly after finishing as one of the top 8 teams in IWL 2022-23.

The team will compete in the Top Tier of Indian Women’s Football alongside six other strong opponents in a Home-and-Away format for the first time in the IWL history. Sports Odisha is the first IWLTeam in India which is run by a State Government (Government of Odisha)

Sports Odisha’s campaign kicks off with an exciting clash against East Bengal FC on 10th, December 2023. The team will host their home matches at two venues in Bhubaneswar, the iconic Kalinga Stadium and the State of Art – Capital Football Arena.

Sports Odisha will be playing against strong teams such as Odisha FC, East Bengal FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sethu FC, Hops FC, and Kickstart FC.

Sports Odisha IWL 2023-24 Fixture: