Sports Ministry demands explanation from WFI on sexual harassment charge within 72 hours

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) “within the next 72 hours”, after Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat levelled serious allegations of sexually harassing female wrestlers against the sports body’s coaches and chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist broke down while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, as more than 30 wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

Vinesh said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide.

Vinesh also said she has contemplated suicide due to the treatment meted out to her by the WFI president, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh. Brij Bushan Sharan Singh, however, denied all allegations, saying he would hang himself if any of the wrestlers come forward and confirm Vinesh’s claims.

“Taking cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, in Delhi today and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, the Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made,” a statement from the Sports Ministry read.

“In its communication to WFI, the Ministry has stated that “since the matter pertains to the well-being of athletes, the Ministry has taken a very serious view of the matter.”

“The Ministry has further stated that if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the Ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011,” it added.