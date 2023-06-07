Sports Minister Invites Protesting Wrestlers For Talks

New Delhi: Days after their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has invited the wrestlers, protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan with allegations of sexual harassment against him, to discuss ‘their issues’ with him. In a later night tweet, he said, “The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same.”

Farmers’ Body Bhartiya Kisan Union has called off its June 9 protest After wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Wrestlers demanding a probe against wrestling chief Brij Bhushan, met Shah on Saturday. Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.