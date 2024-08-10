Sports Minister Felicitates Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Exceptional Performance at Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated the Indian Hockey Team for their remarkable achievement in securing the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in New Delhi today.

Dr Mandaviya commended the team’s dedication and hard work, noting that their outstanding performance on the global stage has filled the entire nation with pride.

“The entire nation is proud of your achievement,” Dr. Mandaviya stated. “This victory is a testament to your perseverance, teamwork, and indomitable spirit. You have brought immense glory to India and have inspired millions of young athletes to pursue their dreams,” he added.

Union Minister also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the coaching staff and support team, recognizing their crucial role in the team’s success. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing all necessary support to further develop hockey in India and nurture the country’s sporting talent.

“Hockey is more than just a sport for us—it’s a symbol of our national pride. The hard work, commitment, and passion displayed by the team have led to this historic success. You have shown the world what can be achieved with resolve and determination,” Dr Mandaviya emphasized.

While interacting with the players, Dr Mandaviya encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and to set their sights on even greater achievements in the future.