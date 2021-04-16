Sports Hostels Across Odisha To Remain Shut From April 19

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the State, the Sports and Youth Services Department has decided to close its Sports Hostels across Odisha from April 19th until the situation improves to reopen them.

Sports hostels In-charge have been entrusted to intimate parents, especially of lower-age boarders to take their wards from the hostels. In case of any difficulty in the travel of boarders, they will also facilitate their safe return home. During the period of closure, Sports Hostel In-Charge will be present at their respective hostels and utilise this period to curate and conduct sports-specific workshops and coach development programmes.

Speaking on this, Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, said, “The health of all our sports hostel boarders is paramount and we will ensure they are home safe and soon. Sports hostel In – Charge will be in constant touch with their respective boarders and assist in their development through virtual modules and also keep enforcing the need for adherence to Covid 19 guidelines, even when they are away from the hostels.”

“Once the situation eases, they will be intimated much in advance and we will facilitate their return to the sports hostels, their home away from home,” the Sports Minister added.