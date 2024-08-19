Sports Hostel Kids Tie Rakhi to Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Inmates of the sports hostel of Bhubaneswar marked the festival of Rakhi Purnima today. In a display of tradition and as a mark of respect the athletes tied rakhis to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Sports & Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The athletes celebrated Rakhi Purnima, a festival that symbolises protection and care, by visiting the official residences of Chief Minister Majhi and Sports & Youth Services Minister Shri Suraj. The athletes, who are being nurtured as sports stars of tomorrow conveyed their respect and gratitude to both the leaders by tying the rakhis onto their wrists.

After receiving the rakhis from the budding sports persons, Chief Minister Shri Majhi expressed his profound appreciation for them while reiterating the Odisha government’s longstanding commitment towards nurturing young talent in the field of sports.

The Sports Minister interacted with them at his residence. He lauded their grit and passion for sports while simultaneously inspiring them to aim higher and achieve bigger. He also reassured them of continuing support in their endeavours.