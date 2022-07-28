Sports Change leaders complete their training, to be deployed under #LetsplayITIs initiative of OSDA

Bhubaneswar: 15 Sports Change Leaders completed their training provided by Odisha Skilled Development Authority and Tata Strive. They were presented certificates by Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Chairman Subroto Bagchi, Sports Secretary, R Vineel Krishna, CEO, Tata STRIVE, Ms Anita Rajan, Director, Directorate Technical Education and Training, Reghu G, and Director Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Rajiv Seth at the Kalinga Stadium today.

These leaders have been appointed as teachers in different ITIs of Odisha who will help in the holistic development of the students. They will train the students to be both physically and mentally fit. Notably, most of these leaders are former athletes of the Sports Hostels of Odisha.

Sri Subroto Bagchi and Sri R Vineel Krishna interacted with the young change-makers of tomorrow, encouraged them and wished them the best for the new and enriching phase of their life.

The jubilant Sports Change Leaders thanked OSDA and Tata Strive for giving them this opportunity and are looking forward to their new journey to give a new twist to their careers.

Sports and Youth Services Department in collaboration with Odisha Skill Development Authority has launched a program called #let’splatITI’s which has been designed and implemented by Tata STRIVE. 15 sports change leaders recruited from the alumni of sports hostels were trained on the Tata STRIVE way of facilitation and deployed in 17 ITIs across Odisha to promote the holistic development of the ITI learners while making learning a fun experience.

These 15 sports change leaders underwent rigorous 10-day training on the body-mind – inner self-transformation techniques. The training culminated today at Kalinga stadium in the presence of officials of OSDA, DSYS, DTET and Tata Strive.