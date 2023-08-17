Sports Betting Scam: Chinese Man Dupes 1,200 Indians Of Rs 1,400 Crores Within 9 Days Via App

Gujarat police claim to have unearthed multi-crore digital fraud involving a Chinese national and his aides in Gujarat who had developed a football betting app and managed to dupe about 1,200 people of around Rs 1,400 crore in just 9 days.

According to a report by the TOI, the mastermind Woo Uyanbe, who hails from the Shenzhen region of China, was running the scam from Patan and Banaskantha in Gujarat. He was in India between 2020 and 2022.

The people targeted were between the ages of 15 to 75, mainly those interested in football games. On average, Uyanbe managed to steal Rs 200 crore per day. People realised they had been frauded of their money only when the app stopped functioning after nine days since it began. It was only then everyone realised their invested money had been siphoned off.

As per the reports, the CID was first alerted about the case in June 2022 when it was discovered that the fraudsters were duping hundreds of people in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh through the ‘Dani Data’ app.

The CID (Crime) cyber cell subsequently apprehended nine individuals connected to the case, who allegedly aided Uyanbe in funnelling the money through hawala networks by setting up shell companies and moving the money into them, as stated by a TOI report.

However, Uyanbe suddenly vanished and escaped to China.

By this time, the Gujarat police had filed an FIR in August 2022 for cheating and violations under the IT Act in Patan. The CID (crime) could not get sufficient evidence against Uyanbe, and the state is yet to begin the extradition process.

Police said the mastermind continues operating his network in Shenzhen, China, and neighbouring regions like Hong Kong and Singapore.