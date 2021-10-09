Spooky October: Don’t Forget The Cyber Security Awareness Month

October is the month to get into the Halloween spirit. But only a few of us are aware that October is also Cyber Security Awareness Month. It commemorates the contributions of past and current cybersecurity professionals to help keep the internet safer for everyone.

Moreover, most of us think that cybersecurity is an easy affair and keeping a strong password will save us every time. Now, that is only partly true: a strong password indeed can go far. However, cybersecurity is not just about passwords. It is much more than it; it has many factors.

Therefore, the concept of Cybersecurity Awareness Month was formed to educate people and to make them understand that cybersecurity is an important subject to discuss.

What is Cyber Security Awareness Month?

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was launched in October 2004 as a joint effort by the National Cyber Security Alliance and Department of Homeland Security. This campaign spreads the key information on cybersecurity and its principles.

The theme of this year is “Do Your Part.#Be Cyber Smart.” Under this theme, October is divided into four weeks and each week holds a different topic. The awareness program focuses on these critical topics, and promotions will be made based on them.

This year’s topics of awareness for each week are:

The first week – Be Cyber Smart

The second week – Phight the Phish!

The third week – Explore. Experience. Share.

Fourth week – Cybersecurity First

Why is Cybersecurity Important?

Cybersecurity holds great importance as more and more people are accessing the internet daily. With more advanced technologies, devices, and applications, it also becomes increasingly difficult to avoid the digital space. Even if you would like to use it less, your job or certain social needs stand in the way.

Hence, online data is becoming a serious concern for individuals since they might not always be aware of the data they give away. In fact, we do allow online entities to collect more about us than we expect. For instance, even random browsing habits can contribute to the profiles created about us. It might be anonymized, but research has proven deanonymization as possible.

Additionally, it is observed that millions of dollars are lost every year due to cybercrimes which result in loss of trust and brand value for companies. Thus, it becomes necessary to take measures to avoid such losses and ensure smooth business.

Challenges of Cybersecurity

There are many challenges associated with cybersecurity. Some of the challenges faced by every individual and organization from cybercriminals are as follows:

Network Security . This includes network attacks such as Denial of Service attacks, malware attacks, Man in the Middle attack, and brute force attacks.

. This includes network attacks such as Denial of Service attacks, malware attacks, Man in the Middle attack, and brute force attacks. Application Security . This includes security issues associated with applications that can be easily avoided by implementing some measures. For instance, installing updates is critical if you want to apps as safely as possible.

. This includes security issues associated with applications that can be easily avoided by implementing some measures. For instance, installing updates is critical if you want to apps as safely as possible. Mobile Device Security. Mobile devices are now a part of our lives and hold a lot of information that nobody can afford to lose. Therefore, securing mobile devices is very crucial.

Mobile devices are now a part of our lives and hold a lot of information that nobody can afford to lose. Therefore, securing mobile devices is very crucial. Human Error . It includes human errors that can be avoided by being aware of organizations’ security guidelines and policies.

. It includes human errors that can be avoided by being aware of organizations’ security guidelines and policies. Phishing Attacks . In this type of attack, a link or an email is sent to the users to obtain their sensitive information such as username, password, bank details, etc.

. In this type of attack, a link or an email is sent to the users to obtain their sensitive information such as username, password, bank details, etc. In this type of attack, the data of the organization or individual is encrypted unlawfully by cybercriminals. The data can only be decrypted if the victim agrees to pay ransom to them. However, experts discourage paying these sums. After all, victims would end up supporting future ransomware threats and might not even get their data back.

Cloud Security. This includes ensuring data security in the cloud.

How to be Cybersmart?

There are few measures that everyone can follow to stay safe from such attacks and ensure their data security. Some of those measures are as follows:

Using Strong Passwords . Always use strong and complicated passwords for every account and don’t give them to anyone.

. Always use strong and complicated passwords for every account and don’t give them to anyone. Two-Step Verification . This includes adding a second layer of security to different accounts such as email, social media, and bank accounts. It works only by verifying yourself through other means such as phone numbers or email.

. This includes adding a second layer of security to different accounts such as email, social media, and bank accounts. It works only by verifying yourself through other means such as phone numbers or email. Protect Your Devices . To protect your devices from such attacks, always keep them updated with all necessary software and firmware updates and avoid using pirated software.

. To protect your devices from such attacks, always keep them updated with all necessary software and firmware updates and avoid using pirated software. Backing Up Data. Always keep a backup of your data so in case you lose any data due to some cyberattack, you can restore it from the backup.

Always keep a backup of your data so in case you lose any data due to some cyberattack, you can restore it from the backup. Using Antivirus Software. Install antivirus software on your system which detects the viruses.

Being Aware of Phishing Attacks . Do not click any link you receive via email or messages without verifying its source.

. Do not click any link you receive via email or messages without verifying its source. Not clicking on Ads . Do not click on any ads shown on websites as they may lead to phishing attacks.

. Do not click on any ads shown on websites as they may lead to phishing attacks. Avoid using public Wi-Fi . Public Wi-Fi is not secure, so avoid using it for sensitive activities (like connecting to your online banking account). In fact, it would be best to always choose cellular data when you are outside your home.

. Public Wi-Fi is not secure, so avoid using it for sensitive activities (like connecting to your online banking account). In fact, it would be best to always choose cellular data when you are outside your home. Use VPN. It is advisable to use a VPN app to ensure that less information about you gets to be seen online. A Virtual Private Network encrypts your data and passes it via a secure tunnel. This change conceals your IP address, preventing online entities from learning your approximate location.

Conclusion

Cybersecurity has become a serious issue for organizations and individuals. Cyberattacks can lead to massive data loss and financial loss apart from losing the trust of the users. Thus, it becomes necessary for everyone to be aware of steps that need to be followed to ensure safety online.