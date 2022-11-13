Splitsvilla 14: Sunny Leone Praises Urfi Javed

Mumbai: Urfi Javed’s upcoming stint in MTV’s show Splitsvilla 14 has been the talk of the town and sensational actress Sunny Leone expressed her admiration for the young sassy girl.

Sunny publicly announced that she is a fan of Urfi Javed. “Mai uski fan hu, woh bahut achi aur nice hai. She was a part of the show, and I applaud her quality of taking stands at the right time on the right topics. That moved me while I was hosting the show. I still remember her saying ‘main aisi hoon, accept me the way I am’ and that I can relate too. I like gutsy women like these! It was a message to all the spectators who judged her, who ogled at her. And of course, I can’t even speak about how humorous she is”, says Sunny.

In the show, Urfi will be staying amongst the contestants and will also perform every task that will be assigned to her. The contestants of the show will not be aware of Urfi not being a normal contestant like them but a mischief maker.