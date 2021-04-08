Spike! Odisha Reports 879 New Coronavirus Cases; Khurda Tops List Again

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded another huge surge of 879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Reportedly, Khurda logged the highest 144 cases followed by Sundargarh (131).

Covid-19 Report For 7th April:

New Positive Cases: 879

In Quarantine: 518

Local Contacts: 361

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 20 Balasore: 22 Bargarh: 53 Bhadrak: 17 Balangir: 26 Boudh: 1 Cuttack: 50 Deogarh: 1 Gajapati: 1 Ganjam: 31 Jagatsinghpur: 2 Jajpur: 15 Jharsuguda: 23 Kalahandi: 43 Kandhamal: 5 Kendrapada: 9 Keonjhar: 25 Khurda: 144 Koraput: 5 Mayurbhanj: 29 Nawarangpur: 19 Nayagarh: 6 Nuapada: 61 Puri: 45 Rayagada: 13 Sambalpur: 48 Sonepur: 2 Sundargarh: 131 State Pool: 32

As per data: