Spike! Odisha Reports 879 New Coronavirus Cases; Khurda Tops List Again

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded another huge surge of 879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Reportedly, Khurda logged the highest 144 cases followed by Sundargarh (131).
Covid-19 Report For 7th April:
- New Positive Cases: 879
- In Quarantine: 518
- Local Contacts: 361
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 20
- Balasore: 22
- Bargarh: 53
- Bhadrak: 17
- Balangir: 26
- Boudh: 1
- Cuttack: 50
- Deogarh: 1
- Gajapati: 1
- Ganjam: 31
- Jagatsinghpur: 2
- Jajpur: 15
- Jharsuguda: 23
- Kalahandi: 43
- Kandhamal: 5
- Kendrapada: 9
- Keonjhar: 25
- Khurda: 144
- Koraput: 5
- Mayurbhanj: 29
- Nawarangpur: 19
- Nayagarh: 6
- Nuapada: 61
- Puri: 45
- Rayagada: 13
- Sambalpur: 48
- Sonepur: 2
- Sundargarh: 131
- State Pool: 32
As per data:
- New recoveries: 246
- Cumulative tested: 9275631
- Positive: 345526
- Recovered: 338662
- Active cases: 4888