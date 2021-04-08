Odisha Coronavirus
Spike! Odisha Reports 879 New Coronavirus Cases; Khurda Tops List Again

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded another huge surge of 879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Reportedly, Khurda logged the highest 144 cases followed by Sundargarh (131).

Covid-19 Report For 7th April:

  • New Positive Cases: 879
  • In Quarantine: 518
  • Local Contacts: 361

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 20
  2. Balasore: 22
  3. Bargarh: 53
  4. Bhadrak: 17
  5. Balangir: 26
  6. Boudh: 1
  7. Cuttack: 50
  8. Deogarh: 1
  9. Gajapati: 1
  10. Ganjam: 31
  11. Jagatsinghpur: 2
  12. Jajpur: 15
  13. Jharsuguda: 23
  14. Kalahandi: 43
  15. Kandhamal: 5
  16. Kendrapada: 9
  17. Keonjhar: 25
  18. Khurda: 144
  19. Koraput: 5
  20. Mayurbhanj: 29
  21. Nawarangpur: 19
  22. Nayagarh: 6
  23. Nuapada: 61
  24. Puri: 45
  25. Rayagada: 13
  26. Sambalpur: 48
  27. Sonepur: 2
  28. Sundargarh: 131
  29. State Pool: 32

As per data:

  • New recoveries: 246
  • Cumulative tested: 9275631
  • Positive: 345526
  • Recovered: 338662
  • Active cases: 4888
