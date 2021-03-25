Spike! India logs 53,476 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India recorded 53,476 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide coronavirus tally to 1,17,87,534, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

This is the biggest spike in daily cases the country has seen in 133 days. India had last recorded over 47,000 cases in early November 2020.

The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192, while 26,490 recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,12,31,650, the ministry data updated at 8 am said.

The country’s Covid-19 death count increased to 1,60,692, with 251 new fatalities, the highest in around 84 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,75,03,882 samples have been tested till 24 March, with 10,65,021 samples tested on Wednesday.

As per data: