Spider-Man: No Way Home’s new trailer has finally arrived

New York: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s second trailer has finally swung in, revealing the huge threat facing Spidey in the new movie.

“We started getting some visitors from every universe,” warns Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as a result of the botched spell to get people to forget Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man.

As is so often the case for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), he winds up being the architect of his own misery. To undo the chaos caused in his life after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). But his indecision instead cracks open the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous “Spider-Man” franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s “Spider-Man,” Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s “Spider-Man 3,” Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”