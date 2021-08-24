‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Released After “Leak”

New York: The official trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is finally here. The clip sees Peter Parker face his most brutal foe to date — the past. After nearly a year of speculation, the trailer confirms the multiverse plot of “No Way Home,” which will bring Holland together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.

The teaser opens with a series of dramatic shots revealing some of the action to come, before the intensity dies down as the trailer settles on a shot of Zendaya’s MJ and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker lying atop a New York City skyscraper.

A series of clips show Peter weathering his new life as an international icon, with his classmates pointing their phones in his face and investigators questioning him about Mysterio’s death.

He then decides to take Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help. Peter wants Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to turn time so that he can fix everything and Spider-Man’s identity remains undercover.

And, finally, fans get to see Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus. Robotic tentacles begin exploding upward and smashing into the ground, and Peter appears to look up with concern.

As the camera zeros in on Doc Ock’s face, he smiles and says: “Hello, Peter.”

The official first teaser for the film comes just one day after an earlier version of it reportedly leaked online.

This includes Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. In the most recent Spidey sequel, Parker’s true identity was exposed over the film’s final moments. Now confronting exposure and serious consequences, high school student Parker’s life has been spun into chaos.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on Dec. 17, only in theaters. The film will be the fourth Marvel movie to debut in 2021 after a year of no releases from the superhero studio.