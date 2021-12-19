Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Collection Day 3, Know More

Mumbai: Spider-Man: No Way Home registered a thunderous start at the Indian box office as the Tom Holland lead Hollywood film earned Rs 32.67 crore on its opening day.

As Marvel enjoys a massive fan following, the day one collection of Spider-Man was the highest among all the Hindi and English films that were released in 2021. On Day 3, the film has seen good growth.

The numbers indicate that the film will beat out Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ to become the highest-grossing film at Box Office.

According to Box Office, “the collections should be around the 26 crore nett range giving it a three day total of 79 crore nett plus and the highest three day opening weekend in India post the pandemic beating the numbers of Sooryavanshi by around 3 crore nett.” However, Tom Holland starrer is also be seeing strong competition in the south with the release of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film, Pushpa