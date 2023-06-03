Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Weaving $40M+ Friday With A Shot At $100M Weekend; Earns Over Rs 4 Crore On Day 1 In India

Mumbai: After a bit of an underwhelming performance coming in from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the box office has a chance to rejoice with the much-awaited Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse arriving in theatres this weekend. The film is expected to recover its budget in the opening weekend itself.

Sony Picture’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in India and started off well at the box office. The animated film surpassed its expectation on its opening day and registered a business of over Rs 4 crore, as per reports. The film was released on Thursday.

Spider Man: Across The Spider Verse Day 1 at box office

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the opening day figures and called it a ‘pleasant surprise.’ He shared that the film has earned ₹4.20 crores in India. He wrote, “#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse springs a pleasant surprise… Animation film + Thu release, yet #SpiderMan posts a healthy total… Thu ₹ 4.20 cr Nett BOC. 1800+ screens. Note: Has released in 10 languages in #India. #SpiderVerse.”

Helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the animated superhero film is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018. It had ended its global run below the mark of $400 million and was a hugely profitable venture. Now, with a slight increase in production budget this time, the latest instalment too is expected to make huge returns.

As per Deadline’s report, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is geared up for a good start at the worldwide box office. The film is already open in some of the markets and will witness a major release on 2nd June. By Sunday, it is expected to earn around $150 million across the globe. Out of this, $60 million are expected to come from the overseas market.

Spider-Man is a popular superhero in China and that’s why the country is expected to contribute $20 million out of this $60 million overseas debut. In the domestic market, it is expected to rake in $80-$90 million during the opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is reportedly carrying a budget of $100 million, and we can see that the number would be crossed by a huge margin during the weekend itself. In the long run, the film will be making some solid returns.