SpiceJet’s Dubai-Madurai Flight Delayed As Nose Wheel Malfunctions

New Delhi: A Dubai-Madurai SpiceJet flight was delayed due to a nose wheel problem on the Boeing B737 Max aircraft.

The event marks the ninth technical failure of a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 24 days.

The carrier confirmed the issue and said ‘alternate aircraft were arranged which brought passengers back to India’. After the issue was resolved, the 737 MAX aircraft flew back.

According to the DGCA, the plane (registration number VT-SZK) was the same that flew from Mangaluru to Dubai. After it landed, an engineer did a walk-around inspection and found the nose wheel strut was compressed more than usual.

The engineer then decided to ground the aircraft which led to the delay.

“Flight delays can happen with any airline. There has been no incident or a safety scare on this flight,” a Spicejet spokesperson stressed.

Worth mentioning, on July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet. The national aviation regulator said the budget carrier had ‘failed’ to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

However, SpiceJet managing director Ajay Singh dismissed the concerns, calling it “trivial.”