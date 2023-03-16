SpiceJet pilots grounded for celebrating Holi while flying

New Delhi: SpiceJet has penalised two pilots for jeopardising flight safety by keeping gujiyas and beverage they were eating on a critical console in the cockpit.

The airline has now grounded these pilots for risking the lives of the flyers onboard the Delhi-Guwahati SpiceJet flight. The incident took place on the day of Holi celebrated across the nation on March 8, Wednesday.

“Both pilots have been off rostered pending an inquiry. SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

A photo of the celebration is now going viral on social media with users calling the act extremely “unprofessional”.