SpiceJet Flight’s Tyre Bursts On Landing At Mumbai Airport, Passengers Safe

A tyre of a SpiceJet flight coming from Delhi burst while landing at Mumbai airport on Monday. The aircraft landed safely on the runway and no fumes or smoke was detected.

According to news agency ANI, Flight SG-8701 left Delhi around 7.30 am and touched down around 9 am at Mumbai airport. The main runway had to be shut down for inspection after the incident.

“SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai). Aircraft landed safely on runway. On landing, after vacating runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. Aircraft was parked at designated bay as advised by ATC,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“No abnormality was felt by the Captain during landing. Passengers disembarked normally,” the spokesperson further added.