SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Pole At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight was collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport on Monday, causing damage to both the plane and the pole.

According to reports, during pushback when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway it collided with an electric pole.

During the incident, the passengers were on board and the airline company replaced the aircraft. The aircraft was later taken to the bay and secured with chocks.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Jammu. A replacement plane was arranged for the passengers booked on the flight.

An airport official said that an investigation has been launched.