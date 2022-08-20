Spice Up Your Weekend With Mouth Watering Tandoori Prawns
New Delhi: Tandoori prawns are super easy to make and are a healthy alternative to your tandoori chicken. This can easily be your best tandoori prawn recipe with my homemade tandoori masala.
Ingredients of Tandoori Prawns
- 250 gm peeled prawns
- 1 piece chopped ginger
- 2 teaspoon Red chilli powder
- 1 tablespoon virgin olive oil
- 8 cloves chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon powdered turmeric
- 60 ml lemon juice
- salt as required
- INSTRUCTIONS
First of all, wash the prawns 3-4 times in cold water, drain the excess water and put them in a baking dish.
- Take a large bowl, add in the rest of the listed ingredients and mix them well.
- Now, add the half portion of the mixture of spices on top of the prawns. Mix well.
- Keep in the refrigerator for 55-60 minutes so that the prawns get marinated well.
- Then, you can opt to grill these prawns or bake in the oven at a temperature of 176 degree Celsius for 5 minutes on each side till they turn pink.
- Once cooked, put these tandoori prawns on a serving plate. Brush the prawns with the leftover mixture and serve them hot with mint chutney and fried onion (optional). Do try this recipe, rate it and leave your comment in the section below.
