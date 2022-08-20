Spice Up Your Weekend With Mouth Watering Tandoori Prawns

New Delhi: Tandoori prawns are super easy to make and are a healthy alternative to your tandoori chicken. This can easily be your best tandoori prawn recipe with my homemade tandoori masala.

Ingredients of Tandoori Prawns

250 gm peeled prawns

1 piece chopped ginger

2 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1 tablespoon virgin olive oil

8 cloves chopped garlic

1 teaspoon powdered turmeric

60 ml lemon juice

salt as required