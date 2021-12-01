Spice Up Your Wednesday With Amritsari Chicken Masala

New Delhi: Amritsari Chicken Masala is a classic dish from Amritsar in which chicken is cooked with varieties of spices and lots of ghee that makes it more flavourful.

Ingredients

For Marination:

500 gms chicken

2 tsp ginger garlic Paste

3 tsp curd

1 tsp lemon Juice

1 tsp vinegar

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp salt

2 tsp onion, chopped

For Gravy:

2 tsp butter

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder, chopped

1 tsp ginger

1/2 cup water

1 tsp salt

1 Green chilli

6 Tomatoes

1/2 tsp sugar

3 tsp butter

3 tsp cream

How to Make Amritsari Chicken Masala

For marinating:

Take chicken in a big bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, curd, lemon juice, vinegar, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, salt, and chopped onion to the chicken. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly. Keep aside marination for 2 hours.

For gravy: