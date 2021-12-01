Amritsari Chicken Masala
Spice Up Your Wednesday With Amritsari Chicken Masala

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Amritsari Chicken Masala is a classic dish from Amritsar in which chicken is cooked with varieties of spices and lots of ghee that makes it more flavourful.

Ingredients

For Marination:

  • 500 gms chicken
  • 2 tsp ginger garlic Paste
  • 3 tsp curd
  • 1 tsp lemon Juice
  • 1 tsp vinegar
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp onion, chopped

For Gravy:

  • 2 tsp butter
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp cumin powder, chopped
  • 1 tsp ginger
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 Green chilli
  • 6 Tomatoes
  • 1/2 tsp sugar
  • 3 tsp butter
  • 3 tsp cream

How to Make Amritsari Chicken Masala

For marinating:

Take chicken in a big bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, curd, lemon juice, vinegar, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, salt, and chopped onion to the chicken. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly. Keep aside marination for 2 hours.

For gravy:

  1. Take butter in a hot pan, add red chilli powder to it.
  2. Saute them in a pan.
  3. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, and chopped ginger to it.
  4. Saute them well.
  5. Add water to the pan and mix well.
  6. Add salt, green chilli, tomato, and sugar. Mix well.
  7. Take butter in another hot pan and spread it all along the sides of the pan.
  8. Add the marinated chicken into a pan.
  9. Saute the chicken with butter.
  10. Cover the pan to let the chicken cook.
  11. Remove the lid and check if the chicken has turned golden brown and the butter has subsided.
  12. Add the cooked tomato gravy to the chicken and mix well.
  13. Cover the pan again and let it cook for a while.
  14. Now remove the lid and add cream to the gravy.
  15. Mix them well.
  16. Serve hot, topped with butter, coriander leaves, and green chillies.
