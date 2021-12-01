Spice Up Your Wednesday With Amritsari Chicken Masala
New Delhi: Amritsari Chicken Masala is a classic dish from Amritsar in which chicken is cooked with varieties of spices and lots of ghee that makes it more flavourful.
Ingredients
For Marination:
- 500 gms chicken
- 2 tsp ginger garlic Paste
- 3 tsp curd
- 1 tsp lemon Juice
- 1 tsp vinegar
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp onion, chopped
For Gravy:
- 2 tsp butter
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder, chopped
- 1 tsp ginger
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 Green chilli
- 6 Tomatoes
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- 3 tsp butter
- 3 tsp cream
How to Make Amritsari Chicken Masala
For marinating:
Take chicken in a big bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, curd, lemon juice, vinegar, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, salt, and chopped onion to the chicken. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly. Keep aside marination for 2 hours.
For gravy:
- Take butter in a hot pan, add red chilli powder to it.
- Saute them in a pan.
- Add coriander powder, cumin powder, and chopped ginger to it.
- Saute them well.
- Add water to the pan and mix well.
- Add salt, green chilli, tomato, and sugar. Mix well.
- Take butter in another hot pan and spread it all along the sides of the pan.
- Add the marinated chicken into a pan.
- Saute the chicken with butter.
- Cover the pan to let the chicken cook.
- Remove the lid and check if the chicken has turned golden brown and the butter has subsided.
- Add the cooked tomato gravy to the chicken and mix well.
- Cover the pan again and let it cook for a while.
- Now remove the lid and add cream to the gravy.
- Mix them well.
- Serve hot, topped with butter, coriander leaves, and green chillies.