Spice Up Your Tuesday With Mouthwatering Murg Makhani

New Delhi: Murg Makhani is one of the most popular North Indian cuisines. Indian chicken makhani is made of tandoori chicken pieces simmered in a rich creamy gravy. Here is an easy chicken makhani recipe.

Ingredients:

Chicken Marination

800 gms Chicken Pieces (boneless)

1 tsp Coriander Powder

1 tbsp sour Curd

2 tsp Ginger Paste

2 tsp Garlic Paste

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp Cumin Powder

1 Onion paste

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

Salt to taste

Few drops of orange colour

Gravy

4 large tomatoes chopped

4 tbsp Butter

1 tbsp Fresh Cream

1 tsp Coriander Powder

1 tsp Cumin Powder

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 tsp Black Pepper Powder

2 tsp Ginger finely chopped

2 tsp Green Chilly finely chopped

salt to taste

sugar to taste

Garnish

Melted Butter

Fresh Cream

Coriander leaves finely chopped

How to make murgh makhani :