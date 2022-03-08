Murg Makhani
Spice Up Your Tuesday With Mouthwatering Murg Makhani

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Murg Makhani is one of the most popular  North Indian cuisines. Indian chicken makhani is made of tandoori chicken pieces simmered in a rich creamy gravy. Here is an easy chicken makhani recipe.

Ingredients:

Chicken Marination

  • 800 gms Chicken Pieces (boneless)
  • 1 tsp Coriander Powder
  • 1 tbsp sour Curd
  • 2 tsp Ginger Paste
  • 2 tsp Garlic Paste
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp Cumin Powder
  • 1 Onion paste
  • 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
  • Salt to taste
  • Few drops of orange colour

Gravy

  • 4 large tomatoes chopped
  • 4 tbsp Butter
  • 1 tbsp Fresh Cream
  • 1 tsp Coriander Powder
  • 1 tsp Cumin Powder
  • 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
  • 1 tsp Black Pepper Powder
  • 2 tsp Ginger finely chopped
  • 2 tsp Green Chilly finely chopped
  • salt to taste
  • sugar to taste

Garnish

  • Melted Butter
  • Fresh Cream
  • Coriander leaves finely chopped

How to make murgh makhani :

  1. Make small cuts in the chicken pieces.
  2. Mix all the marinade ingredients. Mix the chicken pieces and marinate.
  3. Let the chicken marinate for a few hours.
  4. Take half the butter in a heavy bottom wok and put it in the chicken with the marinade. Cover it and cook till the chicken is fully cooked. Stir fry the chicken for some time.
  5. Now heat the remaining butter in a saucepan and add the red chilli, coriander, cumin and black pepper powders.
  6. Fry for some time then add the chopped tomatoes, sugar, salt and cook on medium flame till the puree thickens and the fat separates.
  7. Add the beaten cream and cook on low flame for a few minutes.
  8. Then add the chicken pieces along with chopped ginger and green chillies to the gravy. Cover and simmer on low heat till the curry is hot simmering hot.
  9. While serving pour the melted butter and garnish with fresh cream and finely chopped coriander leaves.
  10. Serve the Murgh Makhani hot with rice or naan.
