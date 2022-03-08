Spice Up Your Tuesday With Mouthwatering Murg Makhani
New Delhi: Murg Makhani is one of the most popular North Indian cuisines. Indian chicken makhani is made of tandoori chicken pieces simmered in a rich creamy gravy. Here is an easy chicken makhani recipe.
Ingredients:
Chicken Marination
- 800 gms Chicken Pieces (boneless)
- 1 tsp Coriander Powder
- 1 tbsp sour Curd
- 2 tsp Ginger Paste
- 2 tsp Garlic Paste
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp Cumin Powder
- 1 Onion paste
- 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
- Salt to taste
- Few drops of orange colour
Gravy
- 4 large tomatoes chopped
- 4 tbsp Butter
- 1 tbsp Fresh Cream
- 1 tsp Coriander Powder
- 1 tsp Cumin Powder
- 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
- 1 tsp Black Pepper Powder
- 2 tsp Ginger finely chopped
- 2 tsp Green Chilly finely chopped
- salt to taste
- sugar to taste
Garnish
- Melted Butter
- Fresh Cream
- Coriander leaves finely chopped
How to make murgh makhani :
- Make small cuts in the chicken pieces.
- Mix all the marinade ingredients. Mix the chicken pieces and marinate.
- Let the chicken marinate for a few hours.
- Take half the butter in a heavy bottom wok and put it in the chicken with the marinade. Cover it and cook till the chicken is fully cooked. Stir fry the chicken for some time.
- Now heat the remaining butter in a saucepan and add the red chilli, coriander, cumin and black pepper powders.
- Fry for some time then add the chopped tomatoes, sugar, salt and cook on medium flame till the puree thickens and the fat separates.
- Add the beaten cream and cook on low flame for a few minutes.
- Then add the chicken pieces along with chopped ginger and green chillies to the gravy. Cover and simmer on low heat till the curry is hot simmering hot.
- While serving pour the melted butter and garnish with fresh cream and finely chopped coriander leaves.
- Serve the Murgh Makhani hot with rice or naan.