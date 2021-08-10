Spice Up Your Tuesday With Instant Veg Biryani
New Delhi: Nothing is good than a plate full of aromatic biryani! This Veg Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices. Made with patience and lots of love, this delicious veg biryani requires both care and attention to detail. The savory flavors in your first bite are well worth the time and effort spent in the kitchen.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp ghee / clarified butter
- 1 bay leaf / Tej Patta
- ¼ tsp shah jeera/cumin seeds
- 1-inch cinnamon/dalchini
- 1-star anise
- ½ tsp ginger garlic paste
- 1 onion (finely chopped)
- ½ carrot (chopped)
- 8 florets gobi/cauliflower
- ¼ potato (chopped)
- ¼ capsicum (chopped)
- 3 beans (chopped)
- ¼ cup curd/yogurt
- ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- 1 tsp biryani masala powder
- 2 tbsp pudina/mint (chopped)
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves (chopped)
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 cups cooked basmati rice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large Kadai heat 1 tbsp ghee and saute 1 bay leaf, 1-inch cinnamon, 1 star, ¼ tsp shah jeera till turns aromatic.
- Further, add 1 onion and saute well.
- Also, add ½ tsp ginger garlic paste and continue to saute.
- Now add ½ carrot, ¼ potato, ¼ capsicum, 8 florets gobi, and 3 beans.
- Saute well making sure the vegetables are cooked well.
- Furthermore add ¼ cup curd, ½ tsp chilli powder, 1 tsp biryani masala powder, and ½ tsp salt.
- Saute well making sure the spices and curd are cooked well. and also oil releases from sides.
- Now add 2 tbsp pudina and 2 tbsp coriander leaves.
- Further, add 2 cups of cooked basmati rice and mix gently.
- mix well making sure the rice grain doesn’t break.
- finally, instant veg biryani is ready to serve along with onion-tomato raita.