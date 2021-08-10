Spice Up Your Tuesday With Instant Veg Biryani

New Delhi: Nothing is good than a plate full of aromatic biryani! This Veg Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices. Made with patience and lots of love, this delicious veg biryani requires both care and attention to detail. The savory flavors in your first bite are well worth the time and effort spent in the kitchen.

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp ghee / clarified butter

1 bay leaf / Tej Patta

¼ tsp shah jeera/cumin seeds

1-inch cinnamon/dalchini

1-star anise

½ tsp ginger garlic paste

1 onion (finely chopped)

½ carrot (chopped)

8 florets gobi/cauliflower

¼ potato (chopped)

¼ capsicum (chopped)

3 beans (chopped)

¼ cup curd/yogurt

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tsp biryani masala powder

2 tbsp pudina/mint (chopped)

2 tbsp coriander leaves (chopped)

½ tsp salt

2 cups cooked basmati rice

INSTRUCTIONS