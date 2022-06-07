Spice Up Your Tuesday With Delicious Kathal Ke Kebab

New Delhi: Kathal Ke Kebab is a delicious diabetic-friendly appetizer. The raw jackfruit is boiled and combined with masalas and pan-fried. Serve it along with green chutney and pickled onions. Let’s check out the ingredients for the yummy dish.

Ingredients

750 grams Jackfruit Raw (Kathal), chopped

3 Onions, finely chopped

3 Green Chillies, finely chopped

3 tablespoon Mint Leaves (Pudina), finely chopped

5 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

1/2 inch Ginger

7 cloves Garlic

1/3 cup Gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1 tablespoon Cumin powder (Jeera), (roast and ground)

1 tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania), (roast and ground)

1 tablespoon Fennel Powder

1 tablespoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)

Salt, to taste

Oil, for shallow frying

How to Kathal Ke Kebab Recipe- Raw Jackfruit Kebabs