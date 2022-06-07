Spice Up Your Tuesday With Delicious Kathal Ke Kebab
New Delhi: Kathal Ke Kebab is a delicious diabetic-friendly appetizer. The raw jackfruit is boiled and combined with masalas and pan-fried. Serve it along with green chutney and pickled onions. Let’s check out the ingredients for the yummy dish.
Ingredients
- 750 grams Jackfruit Raw (Kathal), chopped
- 3 Onions, finely chopped
- 3 Green Chillies, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoon Mint Leaves (Pudina), finely chopped
- 5 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- 1/2 inch Ginger
- 7 cloves Garlic
- 1/3 cup Gram flour (besan)
- 1 teaspoon Garam masala powder
- 1 tablespoon Cumin powder (Jeera), (roast and ground)
- 1 tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania), (roast and ground)
- 1 tablespoon Fennel Powder
- 1 tablespoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)
- Salt, to taste
- Oil, for shallow frying
How to Kathal Ke Kebab Recipe- Raw Jackfruit Kebabs
- To prepare Awadhi Style Kathal Ke Kebab Recipe, let us first cut the raw jackfruit. In order to do that we have to first grease our hands and the knife that is going to be used with oil.
- This important tip ensures that the hands don’t get sticky from the natural fruit latex/sap present in the fruit, does not get onto your hands and makes the cutting process hassle-free.
- Keep a bowl of water mixed with some salt, ready to put the cut raw jackfruit pieces to avoid discolouration of the fruit.
- Now that your hands and knife are well greased, cut the jackfruit in half, discard the skin and start making 1-inch pieces and then soak them in the salted water.
- To start cooking the Raw Jackfruit, place the cut pieces of raw jackfruit in a pressure cooker with 1/2 cup of water and pressure cook for 6 whistles, reduce the heat and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Turn off the flame.
- Allow the pressure to release naturally. Drain the raw jackfruit pieces and allow them to cool and set aside.
- In a mixer-jar, transfer the boiled jackfruit pieces, along with garlic, ginger, and all the spice powders- garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, fennel seed powder, amchur powder and salt and grind into a thick mixture which will give us the Kathal Kebab Mixture.
- Transfer Kathal Kebab mixture into a bowl and add gram flour, chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, and mint leaves. Combine well.
- Divide the Kathal Kebab mixture into equal portions. Roll each of the portions into a lemon sized ball and then slightly press between your palms to make Tikki like discs. Repeat this for the rest of the Kathal Kebab mixture.
- Heat a pan with oil, on medium heat, to pan fry the Kathal Kabab. Place a few kathal kebabs on the pan and shallow fry on a medium flame for 4-5 minutes, and flip and cook on the other side of the kebab.
- Make sure you have a nice brown colour on both sides. Remove from the pan and arrange on a platter.
- Serve Awadhi Style Kathal Ke Kebab Recipe as an appetizer with tomato sauce or Dhaniya Pudina Chutney and Pickled onions for an Indian Diabetic Tea Time snack
