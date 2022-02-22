Spice Up Your Tuesday With Crispy Cajun Potatoes

New Delhi: Cajun Potatoes are crispy fried baby potatoes topped with a creamy and spicy mayonnaise dressing. These addictive cajun potatoes are very easy to make and you can make a healthy version of these by air frying or baking the potatoes instead of deep-frying them.

INGREDIENTS

For pressure cooking:

15 baby potato

½ tsp salt

water (for cooking)

for crispy potato:

¼ cup cornflour

¼ cup maida / plain flour

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp mixed herbs

¼ tsp white pepper powder

½ tsp salt

½ cup water

oil (for frying)

For the cajun sauce:

¾ cup mayonnaise (eggless)

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp mixed herbs

¼ tsp white pepper powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp paprika/chilli powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp salt

1 tsp chilli sauce

3 tbsp milk

Other ingredients:

1 tsp onion (finely chopped)

1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS