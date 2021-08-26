Tawa Paneer
Spice Up Your Thursday With Tawa Paneer

New Delhi: Tawa Paneer is a spicy semi-dry paneer dish in which small cubes of paneer are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and lots of spices. It makes a great accompaniment with naan and paratha.

INGREDIENTS

For roasting paneer:

  • ¼ cup hung curd/yogurt
  • ½ tsp ginger garlic paste
  • ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • ¼ tsp coriander powder
  • ¼ tsp cumin powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • ¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds
  • 1 tsp Kasuri methi
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp  oil
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 14 cubes paneer /cottage cheese
  • Oil for roasting

Other ingredients:

  • 1 tsp  butter
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1 tsp cumin/jeera
  • 1 onion (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • ½ capsicum (chopped)
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp pav bhaji masala
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¾ cup tomato puree
  • 3 tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Roast the marinated paneer pieces on hot tawa adding oil as required.
  2. Flip over and roast on all the sides. keep aside.
  3. Now in a large Kadai heat 1 tsp butter and 2 tsp oil.
  4. Once the oil is hot add 1 tsp cumin and roast until the jeera turns aromatic.
  5. Further, add 1 onion followed by 1 tsp ginger garlic paste. saute well.
  6. Also, add ½ capsicum and saute for a minute without overcooking the capsicum.
  7. keeping the flame on low add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, and ½ tsp salt. roast in low flame.
  8. Now add ¾ cup tomato puree and saute well. to prepare tomato puree, blend 3 ripened tomatoes into a fine paste.
  9. Saute until the tomato puree thickens and oil is released from the sides.
  10. Further, add 3 tbsp water and mix well.
  11. Add in roasted paneer pieces and mix gently.
  12. Finally, add 2 tbsp coriander and enjoy Tawa paneer with roti.
Breaking