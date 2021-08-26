Spice Up Your Thursday With Tawa Paneer

New Delhi: Tawa Paneer is a spicy semi-dry paneer dish in which small cubes of paneer are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and lots of spices. It makes a great accompaniment with naan and paratha.

INGREDIENTS

For roasting paneer:

¼ cup hung curd/yogurt

½ tsp ginger garlic paste

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds

1 tsp Kasuri methi

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp oil

¼ tsp salt

14 cubes paneer /cottage cheese

Oil for roasting

Other ingredients:

1 tsp butter

2 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin/jeera

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

½ capsicum (chopped)

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp pav bhaji masala

½ tsp salt

¾ cup tomato puree

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS