Spice Up Your Thursday With Tawa Paneer
New Delhi: Tawa Paneer is a spicy semi-dry paneer dish in which small cubes of paneer are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and lots of spices. It makes a great accompaniment with naan and paratha.
INGREDIENTS
For roasting paneer:
- ¼ cup hung curd/yogurt
- ½ tsp ginger garlic paste
- ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ¼ tsp coriander powder
- ¼ tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ¼ tsp ajwain/carom seeds
- 1 tsp Kasuri methi
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp oil
- ¼ tsp salt
- 14 cubes paneer /cottage cheese
- Oil for roasting
Other ingredients:
- 1 tsp butter
- 2 tsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin/jeera
- 1 onion (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
- ½ capsicum (chopped)
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp pav bhaji masala
- ½ tsp salt
- ¾ cup tomato puree
- 3 tbsp water
- 2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Roast the marinated paneer pieces on hot tawa adding oil as required.
- Flip over and roast on all the sides. keep aside.
- Now in a large Kadai heat 1 tsp butter and 2 tsp oil.
- Once the oil is hot add 1 tsp cumin and roast until the jeera turns aromatic.
- Further, add 1 onion followed by 1 tsp ginger garlic paste. saute well.
- Also, add ½ capsicum and saute for a minute without overcooking the capsicum.
- keeping the flame on low add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, and ½ tsp salt. roast in low flame.
- Now add ¾ cup tomato puree and saute well. to prepare tomato puree, blend 3 ripened tomatoes into a fine paste.
- Saute until the tomato puree thickens and oil is released from the sides.
- Further, add 3 tbsp water and mix well.
- Add in roasted paneer pieces and mix gently.
- Finally, add 2 tbsp coriander and enjoy Tawa paneer with roti.