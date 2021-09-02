Phool Makhana Curry
Spice Up Your Thursday With Phool Makhana Curry

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Phool Makhana curry is a very creamy, delicious, and easy-to-make recipe that you can make for your unexpected guests in no time.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups makhana (foxnuts)
  • 1 cup onion tomato curry sauce
  • ⅓ cup cashews
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ cup methi leaves (fenugreek leaves)
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • ½ tsp red chili powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala powder
  • ½ tsp coriander powder
  • ¼ tsp turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat a pan and add a teaspoon of oil and makhana to it. Roast them on a low flame for about 7 to 8 minutes.
  2. Once they are roasted well take them out of the pan and let them cool.
  3. Now again add two teaspoons of oil to the pan. Add onion and tomato masala paste to it.
  4. On a slow flame let this masala paste cook for a couple of minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, take cashews and water into a small mixer grinder and grind it into a smooth paste.
  6. Now add spice powders – coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt to the onion-tomato masala paste.
  7. Mix it well and add the cashew paste to the pan.
  8. You can add more water to adjust the consistency of the curry as per your liking.
  9. Let it cook on a slow flame for 3 to 4 minutes.
  10. Now add finely chopped fenugreek leaves and let it cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
  11. If you do not have fresh fenugreek leaves, you can add dried leaves or Kasuri methi leaves or powder.
  12. Switch off the flame and add makhana just before serving the curry. Makhana cashew curry is ready to serve!
