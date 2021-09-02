Spice Up Your Thursday With Phool Makhana Curry

New Delhi: Phool Makhana curry is a very creamy, delicious, and easy-to-make recipe that you can make for your unexpected guests in no time.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups makhana (foxnuts)

1 cup onion tomato curry sauce

⅓ cup cashews

½ cup water

¼ cup methi leaves (fenugreek leaves)

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp red chili powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS