Spice Up Your Thursday With Phool Makhana Curry
New Delhi: Phool Makhana curry is a very creamy, delicious, and easy-to-make recipe that you can make for your unexpected guests in no time.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups makhana (foxnuts)
- 1 cup onion tomato curry sauce
- ⅓ cup cashews
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup methi leaves (fenugreek leaves)
- 1 tbsp oil
- ½ tsp red chili powder
- ½ tsp garam masala powder
- ½ tsp coriander powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat a pan and add a teaspoon of oil and makhana to it. Roast them on a low flame for about 7 to 8 minutes.
- Once they are roasted well take them out of the pan and let them cool.
- Now again add two teaspoons of oil to the pan. Add onion and tomato masala paste to it.
- On a slow flame let this masala paste cook for a couple of minutes.
- Meanwhile, take cashews and water into a small mixer grinder and grind it into a smooth paste.
- Now add spice powders – coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and salt to the onion-tomato masala paste.
- Mix it well and add the cashew paste to the pan.
- You can add more water to adjust the consistency of the curry as per your liking.
- Let it cook on a slow flame for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Now add finely chopped fenugreek leaves and let it cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
- If you do not have fresh fenugreek leaves, you can add dried leaves or Kasuri methi leaves or powder.
- Switch off the flame and add makhana just before serving the curry. Makhana cashew curry is ready to serve!