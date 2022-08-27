Spice Up Your Taste Buds With Green Chilli Fry

New Delhi: Green Chilli Fry is a delicious and super yummy recipe where green chillies are sauteed in some Indian aromatic spices.

Ingredients of Green Chilli Fry

100 gm green chilli

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon fennel seeds powder

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon dry mango powder

salt as required

INSTRUCTION