Green Chilli Fry
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Spice Up Your Taste Buds With Green Chilli Fry

By Pragativadi News Service
60

New Delhi: Green Chilli Fry is a delicious and super yummy recipe where green chillies are sauteed in some Indian aromatic spices.

Ingredients of Green Chilli Fry

  • 100 gm green chilli
  • 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds powder
  • 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mango powder
  • salt as required

INSTRUCTION

  1. Wash the green chillies and pat them dry. Now chop the green chillies into small pieces and collect them in a bowl.
  2. Now heat oil in a pan. Add asafoetida, and cumin seeds and let them splutter for a minute.
  3. Now add green chillies along with salt. Mix and saute for 10 seconds.
  4. Now add turmeric, coriander powder, dry mango powder and fennel seeds powder. Mix and stir fry the green chillies for 2-3 minutes. Make sure the green chillies are still a bit crunchy.
  5. Your Green Chilli Fry is now ready to be served. Serve them with your dal, roti, sabzi and spice up your meals. Enjoy!

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8235 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking