Spice Up Your Taste Buds With Green Chilli Fry
New Delhi: Green Chilli Fry is a delicious and super yummy recipe where green chillies are sauteed in some Indian aromatic spices.
Ingredients of Green Chilli Fry
- 100 gm green chilli
- 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds powder
- 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mango powder
- salt as required
INSTRUCTION
- Wash the green chillies and pat them dry. Now chop the green chillies into small pieces and collect them in a bowl.
- Now heat oil in a pan. Add asafoetida, and cumin seeds and let them splutter for a minute.
- Now add green chillies along with salt. Mix and saute for 10 seconds.
- Now add turmeric, coriander powder, dry mango powder and fennel seeds powder. Mix and stir fry the green chillies for 2-3 minutes. Make sure the green chillies are still a bit crunchy.
- Your Green Chilli Fry is now ready to be served. Serve them with your dal, roti, sabzi and spice up your meals. Enjoy!
