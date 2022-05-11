Spice Up Your Mood With Mouth-Watering Mutton Korma

New Delhi: Mutton Korma is perfect for lunch, brunch, or even dinner. This delicious mutton korma recipe involves slow-cooking mutton in a melange of spices until it turns succulent and juicy. Try out this delightful mutton recipe with your loved ones.

Ingredients of Mutton Korma

4 Servings

500 gm chopped mutton

1 pinch of powdered salt

1/2 gm powdered turmeric

3 teaspoon lime juice

3 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

3 clove

1/2 bay leaf

3 tablespoon soaked poppy seeds

1 cup sunflower oil

3/4 gm beaten yogurt (curd)

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 inch ginger

1 chopped onion

1/4 inches cinnamon

4 green cardamom

salt as required

For Garnishing

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

Step 1 Clean the mutton

Mutton Korma is a delectable mutton preparation, which can be prepared at home using some easily available ingredients in your kitchen. Here’s how you can prepare this delectable delicacy. Wash and drain the mutton pieces under cold running water. Now add mutton pieces to a deep pan with 1/2 to 1 cup of water and a little salt. Bring to a boil and reduce the flame. Now, blend the soaked poppy seeds to a paste.

Step 2 Dry roast the spices

Simmer until the meat is 60% cooked and once it is done, turn off the flame. Take a pan and dry roast all the ingredients for a few minutes. Transfer the roasted masalas to a mixer grinder and grind to a fine paste. Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium flame. Add the ground masala paste and stir-fry with a little water. Add the cooked mutton pieces in the pan and stir-fry until well coated. Add salt and mix well. Now add the curd and water along with poppy seeds paste and stir well.

Step 3 Slow cook the mutton and serve hot!

Reduce flame and cover the pan with a lid. If you want to make it spicier, add some black pepper powder this will accentuate the taste and will add a nice dark tint to the dish. Allow the dish to simmer for 30 to 45 minutes or until the meat is tender. Turn off the heat and transfer the mutton recipe to a serving dish. Garnish the mutton korma recipe with ginger, coriander leaves and lime juice. Serve hot with naan or rice.