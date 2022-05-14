Spice Up Your Mood With Delicious Dragon Chicken
New Delhi: Dragon chicken is a popular fusion Indo-Chinese dish in which chicken is cut into thin strips coated in a batter and fried till crispy texture and coated in a sauce made with chillies, soy sauce, ginger and garlic.
INGREDIENTS
- 500 grams Boneless Chicken Breast cut into thin strips
- Coriander leaves or Spring Onion for garnishing finely chopped
- Oil for deep frying
For Marination:
- 2 tsp Dark Soy Sauce
- 2 tbsp Chilli garlic paste
- 1 Egg
- ½ cup All Purpose Flour / Maida
- ¼ cup Corn Flour / Corn Starch
- 1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp Pepper
- ¼ tsp Ajinomoto / Msg optional
For Sauce:
- 2 tbsp Oil
- 3 no Dry Red Chilli
- 20 tbsp Cashews
- 1 large Onion sliced thinly
- 1 large Capsicum / Bell Peppers sliced thinly
- 1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste
- 1 tbsp Chilli garlic paste
- 2 tsp Dark Soy sauce
- ¼ cup Tomato Ketchup
- Salt to taste
- ¼ tsp Ajinomoto / Msg optional
- 2 tsp Sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
- Take chicken in a bowl and add all the marination ingredients. Mix well and let it marinate for 15 mins. Now heat some oil for deep frying. When the oil is hot drop the chicken in the oil and fry it till golden. Drain and set aside.
- Now heat oil in a frying pan. Add in dry red chilli and cashews and fry till the cashew turns golden brown.
- Now add in onions and bell peppers and toss well in the oil.
- Add in ginger garlic paste and saute for a min.
- Now add in red chilli paste, soy sauce, tomato ketchup, salt, Ajinomoto, sugar and mix well.
- Cook this for a couple of mins till the water evaporates and the sauce thickens.
- Now add in the fried chicken and toss well in the sauce. Add in chopped coriander or spring onion and mix well.
- Serve hot.
