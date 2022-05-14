Spice Up Your Mood With Delicious Dragon Chicken

New Delhi: Dragon chicken is a popular fusion Indo-Chinese dish in which chicken is cut into thin strips coated in a batter and fried till crispy texture and coated in a sauce made with chillies, soy sauce, ginger and garlic.

INGREDIENTS

500 grams Boneless Chicken Breast cut into thin strips

Coriander leaves or Spring Onion for garnishing finely chopped

Oil for deep frying

For Marination:

2 tsp Dark Soy Sauce

2 tbsp Chilli garlic paste

1 Egg

½ cup All Purpose Flour / Maida

¼ cup Corn Flour / Corn Starch

1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

Salt to taste

1 tsp Pepper

¼ tsp Ajinomoto / Msg optional

For Sauce:

2 tbsp Oil

3 no Dry Red Chilli

20 tbsp Cashews

1 large Onion sliced thinly

1 large Capsicum / Bell Peppers sliced thinly

1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

1 tbsp Chilli garlic paste

2 tsp Dark Soy sauce

¼ cup Tomato Ketchup

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Ajinomoto / Msg optional

2 tsp Sugar

INSTRUCTIONS