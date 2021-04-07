Spice Up Your Life With Green chillies; Here’s Why

New Delhi: Green chillies are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that are great for your overall health. They are extremely low in calories, are almost fat-free which makes them a great ingredient during weight loss programs. Green chillies are said to be a rich source of nutrients that are valuable for your body’s well-being and contain a rich mix of Vitamins A, C, K, and the phytonutrient called capsaicin which prevents the growth of cancer cells in our body.

Here is a list of benefits you must know about:

Great for a healthy diet

Green chillies have absolutely zero calories, making them the perfect spice ingredient for those focused on a healthy diet. They can also speed up your metabolism as much as 50% for up to three hours after eating, ensuring a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Improve your skin regime

Rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene, chillies are great for helping you take care of your skin regime, keeping your skin healthy and glowing. In order to ensure your chillies withhold the vitamin C ensure that they are stored in a dark, cool area. Chillies exposed to heat, light, and air are at risk of losing their vitamin C.

The perfect cure for a stressful week

Had a hectic and tough week and feeling a bit down? Add some green chillies to a delicious, aromatic Haryali Methi and feel rejuvenated. Chillies actually release endorphins that will boost your mood and reduce pain making you feel happier and healthier.

Lower your body temperature

Capsaicin found in green chillies is known to lower body temperature by stimulating the cooling centre of the hypothalamus in the brain. Hence people are still enjoying hot and spicy foods flavoured with chilli in warm countries around the world such as India.

Natural source of iron

Add green chillies to your diet plan and never feel weak or tired again due to a lack of iron. If you suffer from an iron deficiency then this is a great way to improve both the taste of your meals and your overall health with a natural source of iron.

Balance blood sugar levels

Green chillies have been proven to balance blood sugar levels, potentially being the answer to many diabetics diet problems and a more enjoyable and stable lifestyle.

Improve your immune system

Improve your immune system and combat the common cold and sinus infections by adding chillies to your diet. Capsaicin has a stimulating effect on the mucous membranes of the nose and sinuses that stimulate the blood flow through the membranes and causes mucus secretion to become thinner.