Spice Up Your Friday With Sukha Kala Chana Masala
New Delhi: Sukha Kala Chana Masala Recipe is a super simple dish that uses absolutely no onion and no garlic. You can pair it with puris.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Kala Chana (Brown Chickpeas), soaked overnight
- Salt, to taste
- For the tadka
- 1 tablespoon Ghee
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds (Jeera)
- 1 teaspoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)
- 1 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
- 1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)
How to make Sukha Kala Chana Masala
- To begin making the Sukha Kala Chana Masala Recipe, ensure the kala chana is soaked overnight or for a minimum of 6-8 hours.
- Once the kala chana is soaked, transfer it into a pressure cooker with 1 cup of water and salt to taste.
- Pressure cook for about 5-6 whistles and turn off the flame. Allow the pressure to release naturally.
- Once the pressure has been released, open the pressure cooker and drain off the excess water from the kala chana.
- Heat a pan with ghee on medium flame, once the ghee is hot, add the cumin seeds and allow them to sizzle.
- Next reduce the flame, add the ginger and green chillies.
- Now add in all the dry spices – amchur powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, and cumin powder.
- Mix well and quickly add in the boiled kala chana. Give it a good stir and simmer the sukha kala chana in the pan for 3 to 4 minutes until the masala gets well coated into the kala chana.
- Once done, turn off the heat, check if you need to add more salt and adjust according to taste. Transfer the Sukha Kala Chana into a serving bowl and serve as a prasad for the festivals like navratri.
- Serve Sukha Kala Chana Masala Recipe along with Rava Kesari Bhath/ Sooji Halwa Recipe, and Puri Recipe as prasad for Ashtami or just as a Sunday brunch.