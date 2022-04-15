Spice Up Your Friday With Sukha Kala Chana Masala

New Delhi: Sukha Kala Chana Masala Recipe is a super simple dish that uses absolutely no onion and no garlic. You can pair it with puris.

Ingredients

1 cup Kala Chana (Brown Chickpeas), soaked overnight

Salt, to taste

For the tadka

1 tablespoon Ghee

1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds (Jeera)

1 teaspoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)

1 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder

1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)

How to make Sukha Kala Chana Masala