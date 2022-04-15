Sukha Kala Chana Masala
Spice Up Your Friday With Sukha Kala Chana Masala

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Sukha Kala Chana Masala Recipe is a super simple dish that uses absolutely no onion and no garlic. You can pair it with puris.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Kala Chana (Brown Chickpeas), soaked overnight
  • Salt, to taste
  • For the tadka
  • 1 tablespoon Ghee
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds (Jeera)
  • 1 teaspoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)
  • 1 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin powder (Jeera)

How to make Sukha Kala Chana Masala 

  1. To begin making the Sukha Kala Chana Masala Recipe, ensure the kala chana is soaked overnight or for a minimum of 6-8 hours.
  2. Once the kala chana is soaked, transfer it into a pressure cooker with 1 cup of water and salt to taste.
  3. Pressure cook for about 5-6 whistles and turn off the flame. Allow the pressure to release naturally.
  4. Once the pressure has been released, open the pressure cooker and drain off the excess water from the kala chana.
  5. Heat a pan with ghee on medium flame, once the ghee is hot, add the cumin seeds and allow them to sizzle.
  6. Next reduce the flame, add the ginger and green chillies.
  7. Now add in all the dry spices – amchur powder, coriander powder, chaat masala,  and cumin powder.
  8. Mix well and quickly add in the boiled kala chana. Give it a good stir and simmer the sukha kala chana in the pan for 3 to 4 minutes until the masala gets well coated into the kala chana.
  9. Once done, turn off the heat, check if you need to add more salt and adjust according to taste. Transfer the Sukha Kala Chana into a serving bowl and serve as a prasad for the festivals like navratri.
  10. Serve Sukha Kala Chana Masala Recipe along with Rava Kesari Bhath/ Sooji Halwa Recipe, and Puri Recipe as prasad for Ashtami or just as a Sunday brunch.
