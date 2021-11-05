Spice Up Your Friday With Peri Peri Chicken
New Delhi: Peri Peri Chicken is a tasty and easy dish in which chicken is marinated in peri peri sauce and a hot pepper sauce. Let’s check out the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 chicken breasts (I used skinless and boneless)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
- 2 cups bell peppers, chopped (I used red, yellow, and orange)
- 4–6 thin slices of lemon
- mixed herbs
Peri-Peri Marinade:
- 3 cloves garlic peeled and roughly chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) lime juice
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) red wine vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
Make the Peri-Peri Marinade/Sauce:
- Place all the ingredients in the bowl of a small food processor and process until puréed.
Marinade the Chicken:
- Season chicken with salt and pepper to taste.
- Place the chicken in a large sealable plastic bag. Add the peri-peri marinade and seal. Rub the bag to coat the chicken in the marinade, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes up to overnight.
Cook the Chicken:
- Preheat the oven to 400º F (200º C).
- Remove the chicken from the bag and drain off the excess marinade. Reserve marinade.
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the skillet and brown each side until nice golden color, about 2 -3 minutes per side. Turn off heat. Add reserved marinade, chopped bell peppers, lemon slices, thyme, and rosemary, over the chicken. Cover the skillet with parchment paper.
- Bake for 20 – 30 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165º F in the thickness part.
- Garnish with lime wedges. Serve with rice, potatoes, or cauliflower rice and pan juices, if desired.