Spice Up Your Friday With Peri Peri Chicken

New Delhi: Peri Peri Chicken is a tasty and easy dish in which chicken is marinated in peri peri sauce and a hot pepper sauce. Let’s check out the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

4 chicken breasts (I used skinless and boneless)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

2 cups bell peppers, chopped (I used red, yellow, and orange)

4–6 thin slices of lemon

mixed herbs

Peri-Peri Marinade:

3 cloves garlic peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/4 cup (60 ml) lime juice

1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil

1 tablespoon (15 ml) red wine vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS

Make the Peri-Peri Marinade/Sauce:

Place all the ingredients in the bowl of a small food processor and process until puréed.

Marinade the Chicken:

Season chicken with salt and pepper to taste. Place the chicken in a large sealable plastic bag. Add the peri-peri marinade and seal. Rub the bag to coat the chicken in the marinade, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes up to overnight.

Cook the Chicken: