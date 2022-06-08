Dahi Papdi Chaat
Spice Up Your Evening With Lip-Smacking Dahi Papdi Chaat

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Dahi Papdi Chaat is popular Indian street food. This snack is that in one bite you get to taste so many different flavours and tastes. Here are a few key ingredients required to make an authentic Dahi Papdi chaat at home.

INGREDIENTS

  • 13 papdi
  • 3 tbsp potato / aloo (boiled & chopped)
  • 3 tbsp chickpea (boiled)
  • 3 tbsp onion (finely chopped)
  • 5 tbsp curd (whisked)
  • 3 tsp green chutney
  • 3 tsp tamarind chutney
  • pinch chilli powder
  • pinch cumin powder
  • pinch chaat masala
  • pinch salt
  • 1 tbsp tomato (finely chopped)
  • 3 tbsp sev
  • 1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, on a serving plate take 13 Papdi. to prepare homemade Papdi using wheat flour check out my Papdi recipe.
  2. Top with 3 tbsp potato and 3 tbsp chickpea.
  3. Also, sprinkle 2 tbsp of chopped onions.
  4. Now take 3 tbsp of whisked curd and drizzle over it.
  5. Further, add 2 tsp of green chutney and 2 tsp of tamarind chutney.
  6. Sprinkle chilli powder, cumin powder, chaat masala and salt.
  7. Additionally, add 1 tbsp onion and 1 tbsp tomato.
  8. Now add 1 tbsp of more curd, 1 tsp green chutney and 1 tsp tamarind chutney.
  9. Top with 3 tbsp sev and garnish with 1 tsp coriander.
  10. Finally, enjoy Dahi Papdi chaat with a hot cup of tea.
