Spice Up Your Evening With Lip-Smacking Dahi Papdi Chaat

New Delhi: Dahi Papdi Chaat is popular Indian street food. This snack is that in one bite you get to taste so many different flavours and tastes. Here are a few key ingredients required to make an authentic Dahi Papdi chaat at home.

INGREDIENTS

13 papdi

3 tbsp potato / aloo (boiled & chopped)

3 tbsp chickpea (boiled)

3 tbsp onion (finely chopped)

5 tbsp curd (whisked)

3 tsp green chutney

3 tsp tamarind chutney

pinch chilli powder

pinch cumin powder

pinch chaat masala

pinch salt

1 tbsp tomato (finely chopped)

3 tbsp sev

1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS