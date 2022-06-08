Spice Up Your Evening With Lip-Smacking Dahi Papdi Chaat
New Delhi: Dahi Papdi Chaat is popular Indian street food. This snack is that in one bite you get to taste so many different flavours and tastes. Here are a few key ingredients required to make an authentic Dahi Papdi chaat at home.
INGREDIENTS
- 13 papdi
- 3 tbsp potato / aloo (boiled & chopped)
- 3 tbsp chickpea (boiled)
- 3 tbsp onion (finely chopped)
- 5 tbsp curd (whisked)
- 3 tsp green chutney
- 3 tsp tamarind chutney
- pinch chilli powder
- pinch cumin powder
- pinch chaat masala
- pinch salt
- 1 tbsp tomato (finely chopped)
- 3 tbsp sev
- 1 tsp coriander (finely chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, on a serving plate take 13 Papdi. to prepare homemade Papdi using wheat flour check out my Papdi recipe.
- Top with 3 tbsp potato and 3 tbsp chickpea.
- Also, sprinkle 2 tbsp of chopped onions.
- Now take 3 tbsp of whisked curd and drizzle over it.
- Further, add 2 tsp of green chutney and 2 tsp of tamarind chutney.
- Sprinkle chilli powder, cumin powder, chaat masala and salt.
- Additionally, add 1 tbsp onion and 1 tbsp tomato.
- Now add 1 tbsp of more curd, 1 tsp green chutney and 1 tsp tamarind chutney.
- Top with 3 tbsp sev and garnish with 1 tsp coriander.
- Finally, enjoy Dahi Papdi chaat with a hot cup of tea.
