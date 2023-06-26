Spells Of Intense Rainfall Lashes Twin City; IMD Issues Precautionary Measures

Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre, moderate rain or thundershower with one or two spells of intense rainfall lashed some parts of Bhubaneswar and the Cuttack city area

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has advised people to keep a watch on the weather as a few spells of light to moderate rain or thundershower with one or two spells of intense rainfall are very likely to occur over the districts of Cuttack (including Cuttack city) and Khorda (including Bhubaneswar city) within next 2-3 hours.

The IMD regional centre also warned that there could be temporary traffic congestion and poor visibility during intense spells.

The weatherman has advised people to avoid movement as far as possible, check for traffic congestion on the route before leaving for the destination, and keep in mind the position of manholes and uncovered electric wires while walking outside