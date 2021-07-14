Speeding Truck Runs Over Man, Two Others Critical

Kalahandi: A speeding truck ran over a pedestrian and also critically injured two others after hitting the trio near Koksara Canal bridge in Kalahandi district today morning.

Sources said all three of them were standing near the highway when the truck hit them with high velocity leaving one dead on the spot.

The other two have been admitted to Koksara hospital.

Irate locals and bystanders stormed highway 26 demanding immediate compensation to the family of the deceased. Vehicular movement has been hit on the highway due to the protest, sources said.