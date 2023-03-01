Speeding Truck Runs Over Man In Jajpur

Jajpur: A man, who was going for his work, died after being run over by a speeding gas-laden truck in Jajpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Anadi Mallik, a fish trader from Nelibari village here.

According to reports, Mallik was heading towards Jajpur Road on his cycle to sell fish when the speeding vehicle ran over him near Ganesh Bazaar Chowk. Following the incident, Anadi died on the spot.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem.

Jajpur Road IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan informed that the vehicle has been seized and the accused arrested.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.