Speeding truck hits auto-rickshaw in Jajpur, two dead, five injured

Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, two members of a family died while five others were injured in a road accident in Jajpur.

The incident took place on the National Highway no. 16 near Mulapala chhak under Kuakhia police limits of Jajpur district.

The deceased have been identified as Shivendra Mohapatra(11) and Puja Sahu(20) of Patna Sahi Sahapada area of Bhadrak.

According to reports, the family from Bhadrak was going to Puri in an auto rickshaw for Jagannath darshan. A speeding truck hit the auto from back side near Sharma Hotel at Panikoili.

The injured have been admitted to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital. The police recovered the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched by the police.