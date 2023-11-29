Speeding truck crashes into bike in Subarnapur, couple serious

Subarnapur: A couple in Sundargarh sustained serious injuries as a speeding truck crashed into their bike.

The road mishap took place near Belpada Chhak under Binika Tehsil in Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

The accident reportedly happened as the truck driver was allegedly overspeeding and lost control of the truck before crashing into the bike and knocking down the couple.

Locals informed the police immediately. The police on receiving information reached the spot and started an investigation.