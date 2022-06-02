Speeding truck causes series accident in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A series of accidents have taken place near the Rasulgarh overbridge in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Wednesday night.

As per an eyewitness, a truck coming with a high speed hit few vehicles and in the process as many as three cars lost balance and hit each other from behind.

Reportedly, the 10-wheeler truck has collided with five cars and two bikes in front of Satsang temple near Rasulgarh.

The speeding truck was approaching Rasulgarh from Baramunda via the overbridge and rammed into the five cars.

Among the five cars, two vehicles turned turtle on the national highway following which the truck also collided with two more bikes.

As a result, several people sustained injuries in the series of accidents and were hospitalized.

On getting the information, Mancheswar Police arrived at the spot and cleared the road blockade.